Annette Bacon Moore, 98, passed away June 22 at The Griffin House under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native of Glennville, but had resided in Evans County for most of her life. She was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church. She was a licensed beautician for a number of years, a devoted wife and mother and loved her family very much. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Moore. Surviving are two sons, Joel Moore of Hagan and Ronnie (Jennie) Moore of Gaylesville, Ala.: one daughter, JoAnne M. Whatley of Brevard, N.C.; two grandchildren, Chris Whatley and Amanda Moore Reed; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, from 10-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Keith Lyons, Chris Whatley, Charles Moore, Graham Bird, Nathan Purvis and Jay Hunter Martin. Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.