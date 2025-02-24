Annette Daniel, 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, February 22, 2025, surrounded by her family. The last week of her life saw a wave of friends and family to say their last farewells. As one of 11 children and as a lifelong citizen of both Bulloch and Evans County, Annette was a beloved member of her community and large family. She is remembered for her humor, strength, great style, and fierce loyalty. She opened her business, Annette’s Beauty Salon, in 1968, serving hundreds of loyal customers until 2019, and even visited many for hair appointments in their nursing homes. Some of her fondest memories were made along the Georgia Coast. A memory of note was earning the Georgia women’s record for Greater Amberjack caught in 1981. Among her many achievements was serving as Auxiliary President of the Georgia Rural Letters Carriers’s Association (GRLCA) from 2002-2004. Through the GRLCA, she traveled the country with her husband, Fred, who was also an elected member. Annette was known for her many gifts, including painting, sewing, and gardening – she certainly left this world more beautiful than she found it. Annette was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ahmetta and T.J. Harville, Joseph, Arnold, Saralyn (the late Franklin Zetterower), and many friends and relatives. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Fred Daniel; daughters, Andrea (Todd McMains), Renee (Joe Bellafato); three grandchildren, Morgan (Cole Fraser), Blake, and Spencer; seven siblings, Ernie (Brenda Harville), Diane (Mike Herndon), Herman (Debra Harville), Kenny (June Harville), Tamra (Greg Newman), Tommy (Donna Harville), Sue (the late Edwin Harris) and her sisters-in-law, Anne Harville and Mary Francis Harville; her endless niece and nephews; and the many others who her love has impacted. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 10:00 a.m. at Claxton First Baptist Church, 313 W. Main St., Claxton, Ga., 30417. A memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 26, 11:00 a.m. at Claxton First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 798, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or American Brain Tumor Association, https://give.abta.org/give/261975/#!/donation/checkout Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.