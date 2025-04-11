Annie Lee Sapp Lynn, born on September 16, 1930, in Evans County, Georgia, passed away peacefully in Claxton, Georgia on April 9, 2025. Ann was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She dedicated her life as a pastor’s wife to the late Elder Wilmer Lynn, faithfully supporting him throughout his many years of service to the Primitive Baptist Church. Ann was born and raised in a hard-working farm family in the Undine Community in Evans County, Georgia, where she learned the values of work, dedication, and being steadfast in your beliefs; she unashamedly instilled these same values into her family, always in a very loving and caring manner. She was staunch in her faith and love for the Lord, and was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, Claxton, Georgia. Ann loved reading a good book, working in her yard, and traveling. She and her siblings enjoyed many wonderful trips together, traveling in all but three states in the United States. Her most treasured trip was in her early eighties to the Holy Land where she was re-baptized in the Jordan River. After graduating from Claxton High School, Ann chose to marry and was dedicated to raising her four sons prior to beginning her professional life. She was the Secretary of Claxton High School while some of her sons were in school there, and later became the Billing Clerk for the City of Claxton for many years prior to retiring. Her life of service continued well into her eighties at the Evans County Library, Evans Memorial Hospital (Pink Lady), and the Evans County Wellness Center. She completed her life as a resident for over three years at the NorthSpring at Amber Grove assisted living facility in Claxton, where she leaves behind many friends and staff whom she considered to be a part of her family. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Lynn; parents, Rufus and Edna Sapp; siblings, Herman Sapp, Melvin Sapp, and Elizabeth (Lib) Hendrix; step-grandson, Benjamin Hardwick; brothers-in-law, Dennis Drake and Preston Barber; and, daughter-in-law, Patricia D. Lynn. Her surviving family members are her four sons: Wayne (Keitha) Lynn of Nashville, TN; Billy (Sandra) Lynn of Augusta, GA; Terry (Martha) Lynn of Claxton, GA; and, Tommy (Diane) Lynn of Claxton, GA. Grandchildren: Leigh Ann (Mark), Chris (Tonya), Amber; Mary Hannah (Marcus), Davidson, and John Paul (Maddie); Stephen (Katrina), Brian (Mandi), and Matt (Courtney); and, Daniel (Page) and Ashlee (Nick). Step-grandchildren: Melissa Hardwick and Kim Hardwick. Sisters: Vydene Drake and Yvonne Barber. Sisters-in-law: Freida Sapp and Betty Sapp; and one brother, Devon Hendrix. She also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren, six great-step-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Special recognition is given to her three special caregivers, each of whom Ann loved very much: Sandra Collins, Brenda Brown, and Karen Strickland. The surviving family will always consider them to be a part of the family. Also, the family extends a very heart-felt thank you to the staffs of NorthSpring at Amber Grove and Bethany Hospice for your love and care that you gave Ann in her times of need. Ann leaves behind a legacy of a life well-lived, and of being a loving and caring servant. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 13, 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, April 13, 3:00 p.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Burial will be in Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church (Family Gathering) Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Remembrances can be made to Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.