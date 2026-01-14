Annual MLK Parade kicks off Monday, 2:OO p.m., at Bacon-Ford Park

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Eugene Wilkerson, who served as the first local Black police officer in the 1960s, will be the Grand Marshal for Monday’s MLK birthday celebration parade, which begins at 2:00 p.m.

The Claxton-Evans County native was a member of law enforcement here during the early 1960s, when Claxton police chief Loren Waters was serving.

