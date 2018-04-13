Annual Rotary – Chamber auction grosses $32,000

The Claxton Rotary Club and Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce held their 15th annual auction and dinner themed “Game On!” Saturday night, September 22.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser for Claxton Rotary and the Chamber. This year the auction grossed $32,000.

Net proceeds from the auction are divided equally between Claxton Rotary and the Chamber. Rotary utilizes funds for local student scholarships and charitable programs. The Chamber uses their proceeds for various community events held throughout the year and operational expenses. All auction items are donated by individuals and business firms.

Kick-off time for dinner and the silent auction was 5:00 p.m. and lasted until 7:00 p.m. Activities and the live action began shortly after.

Chamber President Caughey Hearn and Marky Waters, Claxton Rotary President welcomed the crowd of approximately 200.

By Julie Braly, Editor