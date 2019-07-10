Another shooting; daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon

Claxton Police were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon, July 9, at 12:36 p.m. after receiving a call that shots had been fired at the Mays Motel on North Grady Street.

According to Lt. Chris Moser of the Claxton Police Department (CPD), “The caller stated that there was a black male subject in a red shirt running towards MLK Street. Upon arrival, police officers made contact with a black male subject who was identified as Armani Hassan Hills, 17, in the area of Grady Street and MLK Drive.“

……..According to Moser, “Hills was located in the vicinity of the incident, is in police custody and facing charges of aggravated assault.”

By Julie Braly, Editor and Rose Beasely, Staff Writer