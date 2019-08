The 16th annual Claxton Rotary Club-Evans County Chamber of Commerce benefit auction was held Saturday night. While final figures from the auction were not available at press time, . . . .

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor