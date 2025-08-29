Antrione Travelle (Tony) Mincey was born January 20, 1965 to Cleveland Mincey and Dorothy Ellis. He departed his life on August 18, 2025 at Grady Hospital. He was deeply loved and nurtured by his parents. Tony was born in Metter, Georgia. He moved to Dover, NJ as an infant. At an early age, Tony accepted Christ at Garden Chapel, Dover N.J. He received his early education and high school in Dover, N.J where he was active in football and wrestling. Every summer, Tony spent with his grandmothers who loved and cherished him. Tony had a larger than life personality. He loved people, especially children. One of his favorites was Zoey (grand daughter of Melinda and Lee Blitch). He had a unique gift of making others laugh. He never sugar coated anything and always said exactly what he was thinking whether you were ready to hear it or not. He was deeply grateful for the love, support, and care from his family. Tony was employed at Randall Lumber Yard until he was no longer able to work. He is preceded in death by his father, Cleveland Mincey; two grandmothers, Mrs. Emma Randall and Mrs. Mae Mincey; and his granddaddy, Mr. Remer Mincey. He leaves to mourn his memory his mother, Dorothy Mincey; one daughter, Nicole Smith of Silver Springs, MD; one son, Camren Kersey of Bud, – Clevon Craighead of Dover, N.J.; special aunts, Melinda Blitch of College Park, Ga.; Peggy Howell (William) of Statesboro, Ga.; Sandra Faye Moore of Collins, Ga.; Kathleen Hall of Maryland; Yolanda Mincey and Irene Hall of Montgomery, AL; and Delores Hall of Claxton, Ga.; special uncles, Rickey Ellis of Northridge, CA; Jerome Mincey (Candi) of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of cousins, and a very good friend, Tina Robinson of Atlanta, Ga. To my son Tony, I love you so much you will always be in my heart. A comforting scripture sent to me from a friend: Isaiah 41:10 – “So do not fear for I am with you. Do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” A celebration of life was held Saturday, August 30, 12 p.m., at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 244 Jerusalem Church Rd., Pembroke, Ga. with Rev. Vivian Byrd presiding. Pallbearers were Lee Blitch, Bakari Blitch, Cabe Blitch, Jermane Howell, Eric Moore, and Marty Chapel. Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Brewton, Derrick Blitch, Jerry Mincey, William Howard, and Jermone Mincey. Harper’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.