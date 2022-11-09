Applications being accepted for annual Festival of Trees

Entry categories expanded; decorated Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, wreaths, nativity scenes, centerpieces

Reservation forms are now being accepted to participate in the 15th annual Festival of Trees. Organizers have expanded entry categories to not only include decorated Christmas trees but also gingerbread houses, wreaths, nativities, and centerpieces, so share your holiday creations with our community.

Rules for the Festival of Trees event state spaces are reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Only artificial trees can be used and must not exceed 12 feet in height. Participants are responsible for providing their own tree, decorations, and extension cords. If participants display a gingerbread house, wreath, nativity scene, or centerpiece, they are responsible for providing their own table/stand and extension cords.

Additional information and reservation forms may be obtained by contacting Gena Roberts at 912-334-1955, gr3@yahoo.com or the Chamber of Commerce at 912-739-1391, info@claxtonevanschamber.com. The deadline to complete and return a reservation form is Tuesday, November 15.

Trees and displays can be set up/decorated at Claxton City Hall, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17. City Hall is located at 206 Railroad Street in Claxton. The event is open to the public and the Christmas trees and decorations will be on display during normal Claxton City Hall hours, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., November 21, 2022 – January 3, 2023.

Exhibits will remain on display until Tuesday, January 3, 2023. All exhibits must be removed by this date during normal City Hall business hours.

The annual Festival of Trees is proudly sponsored by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.