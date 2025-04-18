April Jones Watson, age 59, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Born on August 19, 1965, April lived a life rooted in love, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to those closest to her. She dedicated her life to her family, especially to raising her two children, Brett and Logan, with compassion, strength, and grace. April will be remembered as a deeply caring and nurturing soul. Her warmth and generosity touched all who knew her, and her presence brought comfort and joy to both family and friends. She had a profound love for music and found joy in expressing herself through her exceptionally creative spirit. She found her greatest joy in being a mother and grandmother, always putting others before herself. April’s legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. April is survived by her husband, Trevon Watson; mother, Jackie Cowart, step-father, Farris Cowart and father-in-law, Clyde Watson; her children, Brett (Meagan) Tippins, Logan (Tylor Rogers) Tippins and step-daughter, Ellie Kate Watson; and her five beloved grandchildren, Aiden Tippins, Grayson Tippins, Matthew Tippins, Theia Tippins and Hudson Shreve – who brought endless pride and happiness into her life. Graveside services were held Friday, April 18, at 2 p.m. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.