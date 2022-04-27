Arched entryway dedicated Sunday at Brewton Cemetery

A dedication ceremony was conducted Sunday afternoon for an all-new arched entryway to the historic Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, the final resting place of numerous Evans County citizens – as well as many who were buried there when the area was part of Tattnall County.

By the generosity of the late Jack and Muriel Strickland, the $150,000 Brewton Cemetery project was funded by the Strickland Foundation….

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132. All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.