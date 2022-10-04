Archie Parrish, Jr. (Bo), 53, passed away on September 22 from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in his family. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and wild shenanigans. He truly brought the life to the party. Bo had a life-long love affair with collard greens, pepper sauce, lima beans and cornbread. He loved to cook for others as he shared his love for food and cooking. He enjoyed going on vacation with family to the lake and beach. His favorite getaway was Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island. Bo was an avid pet lover and shared his love with his “Little Girl” pit bull who was with him when he passed away. Bo was born on February 7, 1969 to Joan Waters and Archie Parrish, Sr. in Blountstown, Florida. If there was one word to define Bo, it was the word “determined.” No matter the challenge or request, he gave his all to help others. Everyone who ever met him loved him; a loving father, proud papa, a devoted son, a sweet brother, wonderful uncle and a best friend to all who knew him well. No matter the circumstance, you would always leave with a story of something funny/crazy Bo did or said while you were with him. Bo is now at peace, joining his father, Archie and his grandparents, J.C. and Gladys Parrish and Carl and Lois Kennedy and his brother-in-law, Andrew Hearn. Bo is survived by his two loving daughters, Paislee Parrish (Alexander Cochran) and Emilee Smith (William Smith) from Brunswick; his mother, Joan Waters from Brunswick who he loved deeply; his granddaughters, the loves of his life, Gracelyn and Kodi Mae. He is also survived by two sisters, Joy Adams (Lewey) from Statesboro and Sherry Almond from Claxton. Bo is survived by two half-sisters, Tia Hearn and Jenni Parrish and two half brothers, James Parrish (Ellen) and Josh Keeler. His former wife and close friend, Lamae Parrish of Brunswick, survives him. Bo leaves behind many nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He also leaves behind several aunts and one uncle and cousins. Bo loved his place of employment. He worked at Days Inn in Brunswick. He leaves behind many friends and coworkers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be mailed to Paislee Parrish, 207 Brighton Circle, Brunswick, Ga. 31525 or Venmo account: Paislee-Parrish to help cover the cost of funeral experiences. A private celebration of life was held on Saturday, October 1, in Brunswick, Georgia for family and close friends. “If we lose the time before us, the future will ignore us.”