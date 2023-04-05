Area development officials give Chamber banquet members inside look at Hyundai project history

Two area development officials, both closely involved in the Hyundai electric vehicle project in Bryan County, walked local Chamber of Commerce members through the project’s history during the annual banquet and awards ceremony held last week. Anna Chafin, of Bryan County’s industrial development group, and Benjy Thompson of Bulloch County, presented the banquet program “The Hyundai Story, Almost Eight Years of Success in the Making,” their involvement since long before the megabyte was officially selected by Hyundai for the company’s electric vehicle manufacturing site.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132