Arrest made after string of catalytic converter thefts

A Wayne County resident, suspected of stealing catalytic converters locally, has been arrested after a string of thefts.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) initiated an investigation following an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of June 7, 2021, in which an employee of Suburban Propane in Claxton interrupted a catalytic converter theft.

The investigation led ECSO to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Michael Seth Channel, 24, of Screven, Ga. Channel was apprehended by deputies from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on June 23. He was later returned to Evans County.

…The investigation into this rash of thefts is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated via joint efforts with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

By Julie Braly, Editor