Arrest made in brutal beating

Lavonta Tillman, has been arrested and has been charged with aggravated battery in relation to the beating of Loren Manner that occurred on Olliff Street in Claxton on June 17. Manner was brutally beaten in the head with a wooden axe handle and remains hospitalized due to his injuries.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor