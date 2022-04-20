Arrest made in multiple burglaries; 2nd suspect remains at large

A Claxton man has been arrested in relation to local burglaries and also faces drug charges.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) issued a press release early Monday stating CID worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office to solve multiple burglaries and a financial crime in Evans County.

…John Wesley Barrow has been charged in both burglaries along with additional drug charges. Christopher Cole Woods is wanted for felony theft by deception and remains at large.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Christopher Cole Woods is encouraged to contact the ECSO at 912-739-1611.

