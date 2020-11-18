Arson suspect on the run

The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that a man suspected to have set multiple fires across Metro Atlanta, Central Georgia, and South Georgia is on the run. Most recently, state authorities believe Brandon Morton, 36, set fire to an apartment in Gray, a Central Georgia town.

…“We also suspect that Morton is linked to fires in Metro Atlanta and South Georgia,” said Commissioner King. “Because he has set fires across our state, we are asking all Georgians to be on the lookout for him and his black four door Mazda SUV with a California tag.”

Anyone with information about Morton’s whereabouts should call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.