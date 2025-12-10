Arts, Cultural Center receives SEID grant of $286,350 for final phase

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has selected 18 projects in Georgia to receive funding under the FY2025 State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) program. This grant program is designed to revitalize communities and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Among the projects selected for the grant program is the Arts and Cultural Center of Evans County, under the guidance of the Arts and Cultural Authority. The grant of more than $286,000 will help fund the final phase of the project that is nearing completion.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the December 10 edition of The Enterprise).