Atlantic Judicial Circuit awarded $2.4 million in ARAP funding; grants in current cycle designed to help courts overcome backlog

The Atlantic Judicial Circuit (AJC), which is comprised of six counties that includes Evans, is receiving a portion of the more than $15 million awarded during the second and final cycle of American Rescue Act Plan funding for the 2023 calendar year. Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on ARPA Funding last week announced the awarding of grants totaling $15,371,004, to be distributed among 24 judicial circuits.

