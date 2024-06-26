Tattnall Campmeeting begins soon with Saturday night gospel singing

Tattnall Campmeeting 2024 (3769 Campground Road, Claxton, GA) kicks off with a Saturday Night Gospel Sing featuring Karen Peck & New River, Saturday, July 13th, 7:00 pm. Services begin Sunday, July 14th, 7:30 pm with daily services at 11:00 am and 7:30 pm. Final service is set for Sunday, July 21st, 11:00 am. See attached flyer for details on the Day Camp, Tattnall Camp, and registration information. Questions or for more information – contact Cheryl Conley, (912) 618-0934 or Josh Brown (912) 618-9320.