Aubrey Brown, 84, of Claxton passed away peacefully at his home on May 8, 2025. Aubrey was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. He was a Jack of all trades and spent many years doing construction and electricity. Aubrey also had an interest in cars and enjoyed purchasing projects. In his spare time, he enjoyed spoiling his grandsons and spending time with those closest to him. Aubrey would often say that there were perks to living a long life but the downfall was experiencing so much death. Aubrey was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne Price Brown of 32 years; both parents and all five of his siblings, Hugh Brown, McKinley Brown Jr, Thad Brown, Markus Brown and Ouida Elders. Survivors are his daughter, Melissa (Donavan) Stanfield of Claxton; two grandsons, Donavan, Jr., Bryson Stanfield; and many extended family members. Visitation will be held Monday, May 12, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Aubrey will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bethany Hospice or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 in Aubrey’s memory. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.