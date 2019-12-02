Aubrey Strickland, 98, of Claxton passed away on Saturday, November 30 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born in Evans County on April 18, 1921 to James Henry (Henry) and Nease Southwell Strickland and lived his entire life in Evans County. Upon his graduation from Claxton High School, he continued to work on the family farm and also worked as a bookkeeper and pay master for the WL Cobb Construction Co. during the building of US Highway 301 in SE Georgia from the South Carolina line to the Altamaha River. He was drafted into the US Navy during WWII and served on the USS Owens Destroyer DD 536 in the Pacific theater. After the war, he returned home and resumed farming for many years. In 1948, he began his banking career at The Claxton Bank and held various positions in the bank until his retirement as Vice President in 1983. At the time of his death, he was still serving as a Director on the TCB Board of Directors. He was a member of the Claxton First United Methodist Church and also enjoyed attending Bull Creek Baptist Church. He was active in the Claxton Rotary Club and was a past president. He was a member and Past Master of Ezel Masonic Lodge and recently received his 75 year award. He was also a Past Patron of the Martha Washington O.E.S. He served three terms as president of the Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce. In 2013, he was named Citizen of the Year at the annual Chamber Banquet. He served on the board of Evans Memorial Hospital Authority for 15 years. He was chairman of the Brewton Cemetery Board for 27 years. He also authored and published seven books. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Howard Strickland, after almost 50 years of marriage and his second wife of 12 years, Gwen Griner Odom Strickland. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, James Henry (J.H.) Strickland, Jr., Edgar Franklin Strickland, and Charles Leon (Tiny) Strickland. Survivors include Jeffery and Patti Rogers of Claxton, Jane and Dave Muhlbaier of Aiken, S.C., Charles and Mary Alice Strickland of Townsend, Ga., Jimmy and Doreen Strickland of Savannah; special friends, Bill and Mae Harper of Claxton; and many nephews, nieces and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Claxton First United Methodist Church with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Brewton Cemetery immediately following. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Strickland, Josh Strickland, Steve Strickland, Ken Strickland, Dave Muhlbaier, Jesse Rogers, Jonah Rogers and Philip Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be The Claxton Bank Board of Directors, employees, and former employees. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery or Evans County CARES. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.