Audit Report: Claxton gets a “C”

City ended FY17 with no fund balance

City Auditor Richard Deal reported last week that Claxton’s cash balance has decreased by $3.8 million in the last three years, total assets dropped by 5 percent in fiscal year 2017, and Claxton’s general fund balance, after a $430,945 transfer in from water/sewer and natural gas departments, was zero when FY17 closed a year ago.

Governmental expenses totaled $2.6 million, but revenues were only $2.2 million for government activities. “With program revenues and general revenues, it still wasn’t enough to cover expenses for the governmental activities,” Deal said. In FY16, the city had to transfer $521,000 from water/sewer and natural gas enterprise funds to cover governmental activities.

“The city wants to work on increasing that fund balance,” Deal advised. It’s recommended that municipalities keep 25 percent of annual expenditures in fund balance. “You’re sitting at zero right now with help of the transfers from enterprise funds. You really should have a fund balance of around $650,000,” Deal continued.

With just a few weeks left in Claxton’s fiscal year 2018 (ends June 30), Deal presented the city council and Mayor Terry Branch with an audit of the FY17 year on Monday, June 18, commenting that a software conversion at year end had caused a lot of issues with utility billing that should be corrected in the FY18 audit. FY17 ran July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2017.

Deal’s Statesboro-based firm, Lanier, Deal and Proctor, has handled Claxton’s audit report since May 2016.

When Deal presented the FY15 audit in August 2016, Councilman Risher Willard asked him for a letter grade on Claxton’s finances. Deal replied the city’s financial status was a “D.” Last week, Willard tried again. “It wasn’t very good then so I’m hoping for a better letter grade this year,” he said. “I can understand a letter grade a lot better than 30 pages of this.”

“Are you really asking that?,” Deal inquired with a chuckle. He gave Claxton a “C” grade for the FY17 audit.

Total Net Position

Claxton’s total net position for both governmental and business type (water/sewer and natural gas) activities was $10.1 million at year end, a decrease of $492,000 from FY16.

Government-wide net position was $1.6 million, but $2.2 million invested in capital assets and $132,229 in SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) dollars were restricted for capital projects, bringing Claxton’s governmental unrestricted net position to a negative amount of $701,406 for FY17.

Unrestricted net position from water/sewer and natural gas of $1.3 million offset Claxton’s negative unrestricted net position for governmental activities to a total unrestricted position of $691,000. (Unrestricted net position is the residual amount of net position not included in the net investment in capital assets or the restricted net position.)

Total Cash Balance – The city’s total cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 million at year end, a decrease from FY16 of $678,000 or 28 percent.

Total assets – At $13.4 million, the city’s total assets decreased $792,000 or 5 percent from the prior year. That figure includes a 2.5 percent decrease in capital assets.

Total liabilities – Claxton’s total liabilities for FY17 were $3.4 million. The city’s net pension liability was $1.2 million.

General Fund

Claxton’s general fund cash balance was $337,000, decreased from the prior year by $505,000. In FY16, general fund cash decreased by $416,000.

GF Assets/Liabilities – Assets of $652,299 decreased by $769,000. Liabilities of of $552,000 also decreased by $792,000.

GF Budget vs. Actual

General fund revenues of $2.1 million exceeded budget by $208,000, but expenditures of $2.5 million were over budget $275,815. Deal cited grant funded airport improvement projects and street department expenditures as the primary reason for expenditures exceeding the budget.

• Airport – exceeded budget by $164,954 (Based on state funded projects. Claxton serves as fiscal agent for the airport).

• Street Dept. – exceeded budget by $97,361

• Sanitation Dept. – exceeded budget by $26,204

• General Government – exceeded budget by $20,704

• Claxton Fire Dept. – exceeded budget by $16,956

Enterprise Funds

Water/sewer and Natural Gas

Cash/cash equivalents – Totaled $1.2 million and decreased by $232,000 from FY16.

Total Assets/Liabilities – Assets were $11 million. Total liabilities were $2.5 million.

Total Net Position – Enterprise funds reported net position of $8.5 million with nearly $1.4 million unrestricted. Net position did decreased from FY16 by $511,866.

Operational Loss – Water/sewer reported an operating loss of $118,000. Natural Gas incurred a loss of $296,716. Those losses were offset $350,000 by intergovernmental revenue from a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) grant for system improvements.

Audit Findings

1. Customer accounts receivable and customer deposits were not reconciled to general ledger on a monthly basis.

2. After tests of cash balances, the auditors found that monthly bank reconciliations were incomplete.

3. Intergovernmental revenue received for airport projects was incorrectly posted to miscellaneous revenue in the city’s general fund. The auditor’s also noted improper allocation of insurance and retirement costs to various city departments.

4. Auditors reported that payroll liability accounts were not reviewed and reconciled on a periodic basis.

5. The city’s procedures for including year end accruals, in the financial statements were inadequate. Adjusting journal entries were required to record those accruals in the city’s financial statements.

6. Budget amendments – expenditures exceeded appropriations at the legal level of control for some general fund departments. Auditors advised the city to closely monitor expenditures during the fiscal year and request budget amendments as needed.

Deal reported that many of these findings had already been addressed and should be taken care of by the end of FY18.

