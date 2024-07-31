Authorities continue assault investigation

The Evans County Sheriffs Department is continuing an investigation into an incident that occurred around 8:00 p.m. on July 22. An initial incident report shows that a case involving sexual battery and rape occurred on MLK Jr. Drive, with the alleged victim being “.. a child under the age of 16.” The report indicates that Officer Jake Kraus responded to Evans Memorial Hospital concerning the events that happened near MLK Jr. Drive.

