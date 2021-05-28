Ava Jaden (Ava Lou) Epps, 17, passed away May 26 due to an auto accident. She was a native of Bulloch County and attended Statesboro High School, where she would have been entering into her senior year. She loved her siblings, horses, fishing, 4-wheelers, makeup and fixing her hair. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend. Ava was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bobby L. Epps and an uncle, Christopher Epps. Surviving are her mother, Jennifer L. Durrence of Register; her father, Kevin A. Epps of Swainsboro; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jan (Durrence) Hendrix of Shellman Bluff, Ga., and Alvin Durrence of Register; paternal grandparents, Dr. Sam and Sharon Tillman of Millen; her great-grandmother, Laverne Crosby of Claxton; two sisters, Arizona Epps of Register and Katie Donaldson of Statesboro; four brothers, Tyler Epps of Statesboro, Bryce McGahee of Register, Devin Epps of N. Augusta and Gage McGahee of Register; two great-aunts, Charlene (Ferrell) DeLoach of Claxton and Judy (John) Laricy of Richmond Hill; one aunt, Kristi Durrence of Hagan; several cousins and other family members. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Visitation will be held Friday, May 28, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Lelon Jeffers and Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers will be Shane Rogers, Harold Rogers, Chandler Driggers, Will Durrence, Vincent Lingenfelser and Will Rogers. Donations may be made to Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.