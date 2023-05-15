Barbara Ann Sapp Waters, of Claxton and widow of Tom Watson Waters, passed away Saturday morning, May 13, 2023 at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. Mrs. Waters was born in Claxton and was a daughter of Rufus Sapp and Inez Sowell Sapp. She was a member of Claxton Church of God and worked in house keeping in the nursing home industry before her retirement. Mrs. Waters loved yard sales and flea markets. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Waters was preceded in death by three daughters, Connie Bacon, Jonah Waters DeLoach and Peggy McKever; her brothers, Dale Sapp and Jimmy Sapp. Surviving are her daughter, Bobbie (Sammy) Wilson; two sons, Kenneth Waters and Timothy Waters; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2 p.m., at Claxton Church of God with Rev. Nathan Pittman officiating. The Viewing will be from 1 – 2 p.m., on Wednesday, May 17, at the Claxton Church Of God. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.