Barbara “Bobbie” Thrift Crider, 79, passed away February 14, 2024. She was a 1963 graduate of Claxton High School. She loved her girls and lived to take care of them. She also loved taking care of her yard and cooking for the ones she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Annie Bell Thrift of Metter, Ga.; and her twin sister , Betty (Buddy) Coley of Claxton, Ga. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wayne Crider; daughters, Christy and Carol Crider of Metter, Georgia; nephew, Lane (Julie) Coley of Metter, Ga.; great-nephews, Adam, Aaron and Noah Coley; several nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, 6611 Hwy. 129 S., Cobbtown, Ga. 30420 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.