Barbara Gayle Lott, 55, passed away December 12 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah. She was an Evans County native and a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Barbara worked at Claxton Manufacturing Company for a number of years. She was a loving mother and grandmother, sister and a great friend to many. Her most precious love and joy was her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Gertrude Lott Surviving are a son, Jamie Allen (Trinity) Lott of Kentucky; brother, Andy Lott; sisters, Catherine Odum, Nell Ussery, Becky DeLoach and Kay Strickland, all of Claxton; four grandchildren, Jaynie Sapp, Walker Lott, Elzie Lott and Jamielinn Lott; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.