Barbara J. Rountree of Hagan, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2025 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Barbara spent the majority of her life in Claxton, surrounded by family, friends, and the community that she dearly loved. She was a woman of deep Christian faith who found comfort and strength in her relationship with God. She began her professional career with the ASCS before being appointed Registrar of Evans County, where she served with dedication and integrity. Her work reflected her strong sense of civic duty and commitment to her community. She was a self-taught and accomplished artist, often gifting paintings to family and friends. Her creativity and warm presence left lasting impressions on all who were fortunate to know her. She possessed a kind and giving spirit and a loving heart. Barbara’s faith, compassion, and devotion to her family will continue to inspire those who loved her most. She was the proud mother of her son, Trent Todd, and the beloved grandmother of Trace, Ty, and Tanner Todd, who brought her endless joy. She devoted her life to her family, living with a steadfast passion to provide her son and grandsons with love, guidance, and the best life she could offer. Visitation will be held Monday, November 3, 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 3, 2025, p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.