Barbara June Kicklighter, 87, passed away on November 30 surrounded by her family. June was born on June 12, 1931. From a painted canvas, to a crocheted blanket, to an arrangement of flowers or a 13 layer cake, June was an artist in every sense of the word. She loved her family, the Tattnall Campground and a big glass of sweet tea. June was married for 59 years to Lyndon Kicklighter. Their marriage is a true example of commitment, love and partnership. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis F. and Tiny Eason Yarbrough and a brother, Curtis E. Yarbrough; her husband’s siblings, Martha, Reba, Frankie and Derrell. Surviving are her husband, Lyndon; her daughters, Paula (Ronnie Joe) Todd and Tiny Russell, both of Claxton; her six grandchildren, Hollie (Toby) Smith, Nathan (Mandy) Todd, Aryn (Shannon) Sapp, Stephen (Tuesday) Allen, Curt (Taylor) Todd and Hunter Russell; her seven great-grandchildren, Colby Todd, Hannah Smith, Emma Todd, Caiden Sapp, Jackson Smith, Caroline Smith and Liam Sapp; sisters-in-law, Mary Wray and Martha Yarbrough. Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2: p.m., graveside. Burial was in Kicklighter Family Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Tattnall Campground, c/o David Yarbrough, 306 Yarbrough Lane, Claxton, GA. 30417; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn., 38101-9929. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.