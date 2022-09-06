It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of Barbara Ludlow, age 91. She passed away on Friday, September 2 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Barbara’s life was well lived. As a mother she was generous, loving and always willing to give advice and support. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader and her passion was traveling. She retired as an interior designer, traveling all over the United States. She was a natural horticulturist. Everywhere she lived she turned her yard into a beautiful garden which was awed by many. She loved animals and instilled this affection in her children for all species of pets. She was a breast cancer survivor of 40 years. She is preceded in death by one brother, Harien Kistler; and one step-sister, Joanne Mae Higgins. She is survived by four children, Diane Short of Goodlettsville, Tenn., Teri Butcher (Jim) of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Nancy Bray (Gordon) of Claxton, Ga., Michael Keane (Janet) of Claxton, Ga.; two grandsons, Billy Ray Short (Lori) of Goodlettsville, Tenn. and R.W. Walker (Joanna) of LaGrange, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Madyson Short, Daniel, Joseph and Abigail Walker; two step-sisters, Della Mae Jones of McDonough, Ga. and Patsy Mae Williams of Winder, Ga.; and numerous nephews and nieces. The family expresses a special thank you to Mary Lou Carlton for her friendship, love and dedication in taking care of Barbara for many years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 7, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Humane Society of Evans County Ga., P.O. Box 201, Daisy, Ga. 30423 or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.