Barney Joe Durrence, Jr. was born February 21, 1943 in Daisy, Georgia. He attended Claxton High School, where he excelled in baseball and track and enjoyed working as a page for Senator Ed Perry. Barney graduated Claxton High School in 1961 and the University of Georgia in 1966, with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. While in college, he completed ROTC and served as doorman for the United States Senate, where he quickly decided he did not want a career in politics. Barney served in the United States Air Force, where he proudly worked to provide benefits for the widows of servicemen killed in action. He left the Air Force after completion of his Vietnam Tour with the rank of Captain. Barney and his first wife, Barbara, had two sons, John (Tammy) and Chris (Anna) Durrence. In 2002, Barney married Patricia Perry Rushing, his high school sweetheart, and became a second father to her daughters, Andrea (David) Clenny, Amie (James) Deal and Eide (Tim) Nesmith. Together they had five children, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Barney was a member of Daisy United Methodist Church until his death on July 28. He was a member of Claxton Rotary and various other community organizations. Barney was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Joe, Sr. and Myrtle Durrence. The family would like to express appreciation to Ogeechee Area Hospice, Barney’s doctors and nurses, and his many friends for their support during this time. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Patricia Perry Durrence; his sister, Romona Rushing; his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three nieces. Visitation will be held at Daisy United Methodist Church, 10 a.m., Friday, July 30. Funeral services will be held at Daisy United Methodist Church, 11 a.m., on Friday, July 30. Burial will be in Bull Creek Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Claxton Rotary Club. Remembrances may be made to Daisy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Ga. 30423. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.