Barry D. Sapp, a kind-hearted soul with a love for the outdoors, passed away on August 8, 2023, at the age of 68. His life was a testament to the values of independence, generosity, and a deep appreciation for nature’s beauty. Born on December 21, 1954, Barry spent his formative years in Evans County, Georgia, where he attended Claxton schools. At the age of 15, he and his brother Paul set out on a journey to Florida, seeking adventure and a taste of freedom. Their escapade was cut short when their father tracked them down at the home of their aunt. Barry’s connection to the great outdoors was engrained in the fabric of his life. He found peace and purpose in the woods, by rivers, and on the banks of ponds. Hunting and fishing became not only his hobby but his escape to serenity. Every Saturday and Sunday, he would disappear into nature’s embrace, creating memories that would stay with him forever. During his working years, Barry became a crew leader for David Howard Construction Company. His skilled hands contributed to the creation of homes throughout Chatham County, leaving a lasting impact on the landscape of the area. His dedication to his craft mirrored his dedication to others, a testament to his hardworking and caring nature. Barry was renowned for his giving heart. He never hesitated to offer a helping hand to those in need, always willing to go the extra mile to make someone’s day a little brighter. His selflessness endeared him to many, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched. A man of charisma and warmth, Barry had a special way with people. His friendly demeanor and genuine interest in others earned him the reputation of being “friendly” with the ladies. His ability to connect with people on a personal level showcased his genuine care and authenticity. His laughter, his kindness, and his love for the outdoors will forever be cherished. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny L. and Mary Blondell (Jenkins) Sapp; a daughter, Tammy Sapp; two sisters, Clydette Winters and Barbara Medders; and a niece, Stephanie Sapp. Left to cherish memories of a lifetime well lived is his son, Barry (Jennifer) Sapp, Jr. of Reidsville; four brothers, J.L. Sapp of Nahunta, Paul Sapp of Claxton, Daniel (Lori) Sapp of Pembroke, and Kenny Sapp of Manassas; three sisters Claudine Womble of Claxton, Irene Akins of Statesboro, and Darlene (Eric) Sapp of Claxton; a special cousin that is more akin to a brother to him, Johnny Sapp of Claxton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends made along lifes journey also survive. In accordance with Barry’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Low Country Cremation & Burial served the Sapp family.