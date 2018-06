Support your local heroes and give blood on Tuesday, July 10 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton during the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive. For every blood donation you make, a cash donation will be made to a local law enforcement agency or fire department.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.