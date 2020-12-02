Three local banks, The Claxton Bank, Tippins Bank, and South Georgia Bank, are coming together to help end hunger in the first annual Battle of the Banks Food Drive.

The three banks are collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Evans County Christian Food Bank. The institution with the most donations at the end of the collection period wins.

Donation collections began December 1 and will cease at the end of the day Decebmber 14. All items will be picked up by the food bank by 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. The food bank will tally up the totals and announce a winner on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The financial institution with the most donations/points by the end of the day on Dec. 14 will be crowned the winner and get bragging rights for the year….

…The most needed donations needed by the local food bank include: peanut butter and jelly (small size); tuna, chicken, stew and other meat cans; grits, oatmeal and rice (1 or 2 lb. bags; pasta sauces and noodles; beans (2 lbs. or less; soups, canned vegetables and fruits (14-16 oz.); Hamburger Helper, Ravioli, etc.; Jiffy mixes, Bisquick, and flour.

