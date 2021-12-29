‘Battle of the Banks’ yields over 3,500 food items, $1,520 for local food bank

Local banks – South Georgia Bank, The Claxton Bank, and Tippins Bank – recently came together to help fight hunger in Evans County in the 2nd annual ‘Battle of the Banks Food Drive’. This years’ friendly competition, benefitting the Evans County Christian Food Bank, yielded 3,524 units of food and $1,520 cash donations.

For the second year, The Claxton Bank gathered the most food and monetary donations but were quick to point out what an impressive job the other two banks did as well.

