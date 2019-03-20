Battles at Manassas draws nearly 400 re-enactors

Smoke from gunfire lingered in the air at the Battle at Manassas Civil War Reenactment staged this past weekend. Spectators observed nearly 400 re-enactors wearing authentic period clothing and gear and wielding period weapons as they portrayed both Confederate and Union soldiers in a simulated battle.

Confederate soldiers marched through the mock town of Fort Wallace-Wood and took their positions as they defended the fort against the enemy. A battle ensued as they defended their position with pistols, rifles, and cannons as Union infantry and cavalry soldiers advanced on foot and horseback.

When the shots ceased and the smoke cleared, the field was littered with casualties from both sides.