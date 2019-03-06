Battles at Manassas holding 20th annual event

A Civil War re-enactment with infantry, artillery and cavalry battles will be held March 16 and 17. The 20th annual Battles at Manassas help educate people about the daily life of a soldier, how they dressed, lived, and fought.

The event is staged at Fort Wallace-Wood located just off Highway 280 between Reidsville and Claxton. Visitors can visit the mock town, visit displays, and enjoy good food at the event.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with battle re-enactments beginning at 2:00 p.m.

This year’s event is dedicated to the late Tommy Wallace, Commander of the Tattnall Invincibles, Camp 154.

