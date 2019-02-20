Bell Field memorial plaque gets facelift

After becoming discolored and faded by time and weather, the memorial plaque at Bell Memorial Field honoring the service of a Claxton High School football standout and soldier has been restored to its original luster.

A presentation of the professionally restored plaque, which has rested atop its concrete base at ‘Tiger Field’ for more than six decades, was conducted during a meeting of the Board of Education’s Board members on February 11.

Officially known as Bell Field, the high school football venue is also commonly referred to as ‘the Pecan Grove’ or ‘Tiger Field’.

By Julie Braly, Editor