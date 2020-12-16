Bellville Fire Ruled Arson

A home fire that occurred at 2339 U.S. Highway 280 in Bellville on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at approximately 11 p.m. has been ruled arson. Commissioner John F. King’s State Fire Investigations Unit announced made the announcement Tuesday, December 15.

“The Claxton Fire Department arrived at the scene to find this 59-year-old, 960-square-foot home was completely engulfed in flames,” said Commissioner King. “Further investigations by our team revealed that the fire was intentionally started in a small utility room below the garage.”

As previously reported in The Claxton Enterprise, this fire was considered suspicious and was under investigation by the state fire marshal. The home was the former residence of Ronnie Brown, who passed away and was laid to rest on December 2. Brown’s aunt, who resides in Jackson, GA, was the owner of the home. Brown had been staying with the aunt due to his incapacitation resulting from an ongoing illness. The fire occurred the day after Brown’s funeral.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being urged to call 1-800-656-2298. This 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.