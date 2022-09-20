Ben Edward ‘Ben Ed’ Perry, 83, passed away September 19, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia after a short illness. The Evans County native was a member of the First Baptist Church. He attended A.B.A.C. College in Tifton, Georgia where he met the love of his life, Evelyn Cravey. Ben Ed was self employed in the poultry industry, employed by Claxton Manufacturing and Winn Dixie Groceries. He appreciated hunting, fishing and reading. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mona Lee Daniel Perry Allen; father, Senator George Edward Perry; and sister, Chloe Perry Mitchell. Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Estelle Cravey Perry; daughter, Elizabeth Lee Perry Peszka; sister, Patrice Ann Perry Rushing Durrence; brother, G. Malcolm Perry; grandchildren, Anthony Edward Carlson and Matthew Daniel Carlson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Saturday, September 24, 10 – 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.