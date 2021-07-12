Ben S. Strickland, age 79, passed away Sunday, July11 at his residence under the care of Bethany Hospice. He was born in Hinesville on July 6, 1942 to Leon L. and Erline Barbara Porter Strickland. He lived in Atlanta most of his life, moving to Claxton 20 years ago. While in Atlanta he owned a hair salon. He was a kind man that loved to cook and take care of his dogs. He was a member of Daisy United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Janie Strickland; and a nephew, Stephen Strickland. He is survived by his brother, Joel Strickland of Claxton; sister, Gail Strickland Hendrix (Earl) of Claxton; best friends and caretakers, Tracy Rushing and Lisa Neal, both of Claxton; several nieces and nephews; canine companions, Woofie, Feenie and Eon. A special thank you to Bethany Hospice. In keep with Mr. Ben’s wishes there will be no public services. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Strickland family.