Benjamin ‘Benjie’ Talmadge Kennedy, 67, entered into his Heavenly home on March 16. Benjie graduated from Reidsville High School in 1972. He went on to serve a tour in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Specialist 4th Class. He was stationed at both, Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He spent his career as a store manager with Brooks (NAPA) Auto Parts store in Claxton, Ga., then retired in 2018. Benjie resided in the Hillview Community where he was born and raised. His greatest hobbies were golfing, billiards and fishing. He was also a Harley Davidson enthusiast; he still owned his original bike, as well as a brand new one. He treasured his Country and loved life with all God’s creations. He especially loved his dog, ‘Patch’. He was a hardworking, generous man that dedicated abundant time serving his prized customers, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Kennedy, Sr. and Grace Vaughn Kennedy; brothers, James W. Kennedy, Jr. and Tony Kennedy; son, Benjamin Chris Kennedy; nephew, Jordan Vaughn Kennedy. Surviving are his wife, Billie Kennedy of Claxton; sisters, Patricia K. Smith of Canton, Ga. and Kathryn K. Downs of Claxton; brother, Richard Kennedy of Gainsville, Ga.; grandson, Jesse Greene of Odum, Ga.; niece, Abby Davis of Burden, Ks.; as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19, at Anderson Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Anderson Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to The National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd Fairfax, Va. 22030. Or online at https://www.nrafoundation.org/donate. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.