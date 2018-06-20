Benjamin Deward Holland, age 82, of Castle Shannon, Pa. passed away too soon on April 28. Ben was born in Evans County, September 1, 1936 to Benjamin Butler and Annie Kate (Lewis) Holland. He is survived by his sister, Martha (Holland) Tucker of Bellville; a niece, Terri (Salter) Ambrose of Claxton; his loving companion, Cynthia Nellis of Castle Shannon; sister-in-law, Madeleine (Hornberger) Jerry of Pittsburgh; daughters, Lynne and Renee; and grandchildren, Benjamin and Andrew Holland, Phillip, Charlotte and Savannah Watson. Ben served as an Air Force mechanic from 1955- 1959. While stationed in Pittsburgh, he met his wife and best friend, Loretta (Hornberger) Holland. They were married for 47 years until Loretta’s passing in May 2004. Ben owned several auto repair garages in the South Hills with his late son Benjamin by his side. He reluctantly retired February 2017 with over 40 successful years in business. There will be a family service of honor and remembrance at a later date.