Bennie Lee Thompson Threatte, 84, changed her place of residence to a Heavenly address on October 3, at The Griffin House under the care of Bethany Hospice. Bennie graduated from Claxton High School in 1955 where she was a cheerleader and first-string letterman basketball player for four years. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church and the Roselyn Cox Sunday School Class. She was born to Elgie and Lina DeLoach Thompson on February 25, 1937 in Evans County where she has lived her entire life. In 1954, while she was still a student, Bennie married her high school sweetheart, Allen, at the Evans County Courthouse. In 2004, on the 50th anniversary of their marriage, they renewed their vows in a ceremony and celebration at the Rehoboth Baptist Church. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Mombie, as she was affectionately known, was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tim Thompson; sisters, Carolyn (Cat) Thompson Todd and Jean Carlyle Thompson Moore; a daughter, Terri Sharese Casteen and a granddaughter, Courtney Adriene Threatte. Bennie had a lifelong love for sports, which in addition to participating in high school, also played adult softball, coached little league teams, recreation ball, high school girls’ basketball and men’s church league softball. She served as a board member for the Evans County Recreation Department for 20 years and as a board chairperson for eight years. She was a Braves fan, rarely missing a televised game. Mombie loved to travel having visited Germany and France and 34 of the 50 states. She also enjoyed camping, gardening, and was an amazing Southern cook. Bennie worked as a bookkeeper and secretary her entire professional career and retired from Gold Kist in 1998. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Allen Threatte; children, Joey (Bootsie) Threatte, Greg (Sharon) Threatte, Dirk (Lesia) Casteen, Selina (Tim) Pewitt and Yolanda (Jami) Stuart; brother, Harold Thompson; sisters, Glenda Anderson and Brenda Sapp; 12 grandchildren, Casey (Valerie) Threatte, Kenith (Eva) Threatte, Jeremy (Heather) Threatte, Kyleigh Threatte, Gabrielle (Makayla) Threatte, Morgan (Dustin) Hutto, Megan (Ben) Helmuth, Dusty Brown, Jamey (Ali) Brown, Corey (Danielle) Brown, Wesley Barrow and Ashley Barrow; 12 great-grandchildren, Cash, Cecelia, Elijah, Hannah, Bryden, Jonathan, Abbie, Olivia, Lexi, Raleigh, Garrett and Carter. Social distancing will be observed during the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 6, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 7, at 10 a.m., at Rehoboth Baptist Church, officiated by Gary Few. Palalbearers will be Mike Tootle, Sammy Lott, Greg Lott, Alfie Cofield, Rod Kirkland and Jeremy Threatte. Burial will be in Bay Branch Church Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church building fund, 2331 Campground Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Bay Branch Church Cemetery, 393 Bay Branch Church Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.