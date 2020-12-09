Bernie Anderson Highway Dedicated

The section of Georgia Hwy. 292 that goes through Bellville has been renamed “Bernie Anderson Highway.” A small group of citizens, family and friends, surprised Anderson Friday during a brief outdoor gathering held at Bellville’s train depot.

Derwood Tootle, member of Bellville’s City Council, read a resolution to those in attendance.

The resolution, which describes many of the reasons Anderson is respected and valued by the City of Bellville and locals reads: “Whereas, the City of Bellville, has routinely endeavored to name its streets for prominent citizens of integrity, influence, and services, and…

Whereas, Mr. Bernie Anderson has been in business for 64 years in Bellville, establishing himself as…

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor