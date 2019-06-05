Bessie Burroughs Carter peacefully transitioned from labor to her reward on May 25 in Port St Lucie, Fla. She was a woman of strong faith was born November 15, 1915 in Statesboro, to the late Lindy Burroughs. She received her education at Bulloch County Schools in Statesboro. At an early age, she became a member of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church in Portal. After holy matrimony to her husband, the late Willie L. Carter, on March 18, 1944, she relocated to Claxton and became a member of Thomas Grove AME Church for over 70 years. She became a part of the Mother, Missionary and Stewardess of Thomas Grove AME Church. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Lindy Burroughs; daughter, Shirley Carter; sister, Sarah Norton; brothers, Willie, James, Alex, Rufus and Jack Burroughs. The memories of Bessie Burroughs Carter will be forever engraved in the hearts of her son, Randy Carter of Panama City Beach, Fla.; her daughter, Virginia Cooper (Ezell, Sr.) of Fort Pierce, Fla.; grandchildren, Sadie, Brenda, Teresa, Sandra, Cynthia, Gennifer and Ezell, Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; a very special friend, Flossie Banks. Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. There will not be a wake. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 12 p.m., at Thomas Grove AME Church, Claxton. Burial will be in Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Johnson Grove Lane, Portal, Ga. Moody Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.