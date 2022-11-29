Betty Ann Hendrix Anderson, age 90, of Claxton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 22. Betty Anderson was born in Evans County on January 29, 1932. She was the daughter of Harley Hendrix and Fairlener Rowe Hendrix and step-daughter of Lottie Mae Hendrix. She was the youngest of their 12 children. She loved her family dearly and was loved by them. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and the light of her life, her only son, Keith Reid Anderson. Betty was married to her husband, Reid Anderson, whom she loved with all of her heart and soul for 72 years. Her love for Jesus Christ was evident throughout her life as she cared for her family, friends and those she attended to during her nursing career. Betty also worked for Southern Bell/AT&T, retiring in 1983. She loved people, always doing her best to make their lives better. Betty is survived by her husband, Reid Anderson; a daughter, Katha (Glenn) Williams; five grandchildren, Katina (Andy) McKay, Jonathan Williams (Erica Mariola), Ashley (Dustin) Chupp, Christopher Williams, Tyler Williams (Fiance’- Katlin Kinney); five great-grandchildren, Ava McKay, Nolan McKay, Bailey Chupp, Elizabeth Chupp and Owen Chupp. Funeral Services were held Sunday, Nov. 27, 2 p.m., at J.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Jimmy Haire officiating. Interment was at Anderson Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan Williams, Christopher Williams, Tyler Williams, Andy McKay, Brett Hendrix and Avery Hendrix. Honorary pallbearer was Tommy Haire. Memorial donations would be greatly appreciated by LIVE2540, 24 E. Church Street, Cartersville, Ga. 30120. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.