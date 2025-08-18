Betty D. NeSmith Edwards, born July 14, 1927, passed over to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, August 16, 2025. She was a devoted Christian who spent the last 98 years attending Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. She was the oldest member of the church and a true Southern Lady who always put her faith in God first. Betty married Murry NeSmith on July 19, 1946 and together they continued the funeral business that his father started in 1917. After serving the area families, she retired with approximately 53 years of service. She began working again at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, with her son, in 1998, where she became a beloved member of his staff. Betty served as a licensed funeral director for 70 years. She also served as Secretary and Treasurer on the Board of Trustees for Brewton Cemetery for 32 years. Being the youngest of nine children, she became caregiver to all of her siblings and some of their spouses. She also was a loving caregiver to her husbands, Murry, and to her second husband, Caroll Edwards, whom she married on January 3, 1995. Surviving are her son, Mellie (Phyllis) NeSmith of Claxton; daughter, Blonnie Kay (Tony) Moncrief of Claxton; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Bubba) Massey, Colby Moncrief and Cody (Kirsten) NeSmith, all of Claxton; great-grandchildren, Emily Moncrief, Meredith and Waylan Massey, Bryce Moncrief, Samantha NeSmith, and one on the way, Savannah NeSmith; several special nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law, Alethia Nowell; step-sons, Lowell (Rosemary) Warren and Randy (Deborah) Warren; and four step-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 19, 4:00 p.m. – until, at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 20, 11:00 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Elder David McGee officiating and a special friend, Honorable Darin McCoy as speaker. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Remembrances can be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458. The Family would like to thank Mae Harper and Mary Smith Wilkinson, for their love and affection towards their beloved mother. Also, thanks to Ogeechee Area Hospice for helping us during a difficult time. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.