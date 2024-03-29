Betty Driggers Murphy, 81, of Daisy, passed away March 27, 2024. She was a member of the Daisy Methodist Church and worked several places within the community including IGA, Ace Hardware and DFACS. She was a former Board Member of the Ogeechee Tech Adult Learning Center in Claxton. Betty enjoyed reading and loved her family. She was known for her compassion and generosity and the wonderful meals that she prepared. She will be dearly missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Layton Murphy; parents, Frank and Rose H. Driggers; sons, Frank Layton Murphy and Christopher Wayne Murphy; brother, Jimmy Driggers. Surviving are her son, Cecil Murphy of Dublin, Ga.; sister, Pauline (Gene) Pollett of Cartersville, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Tammy Murphy of Daisy, Ga.; grandchildren, Lori (Steve) Gordon, Kristen Murphy, Jonathan Murphy and Kyrie (Merric) Preston; great-grandchildren, Braxton Anderson, Lilith Wren Preston and Chase Murphy-Weathers; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held March 30, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held March 30, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978 Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.